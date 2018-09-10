MERS fears boost related stocks

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korean investors on Monday began to rush to stocks related to respiratory protective gear production or vaccine development with the recurrence of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome here from a Korean who had visited the Middle East.But foreign investors contributed little to the sharp upward trend of such selected stocks.Upon market opening at 9 a.m., GeneOne Life Science, Korean drugmaker known to have been undergoing MERS vaccine development and Okong, maker of adhesive products including one-off respiratory protective masks, hit the price ceiling by soaring 30 percent from the previous trading day. GeneOne Life Science is trading on top-tier Kospi, whereas Okong is listed on second-tier Kosdaq.The stock price of Kosdaq-listed Paru, a solar power tracker maker that also produces hand sanitizers, jumped 15 percent, while Kosdaq-listed Welcron, a microfiber product maker that also makes protective masks, was 17.7 percent higher, as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.Neither of the four companies’ stock sales or purchases on Monday involved trading through foreign brokerage houses until 1:30 p.m.Some of those stocks, however, saw their earlier gains disappear. The share price of Kospi-listed Ilyang Pharmaceutical, another developer of a MERS vaccine, was 9.3 percent higher in early morning trade, but the gain from Monday trading shrank to 2.8 percent as of 1:30 p.m. Kosdaq-listed Bioneer, which has developed a kit for MERS diagnosis, showed a similar pattern in daily price chart. Both stocks experienced net sell-off by the foreign investors.On Saturday, a 61-year-old Korean man who flew back Kuwait to Korea a day prior was diagnosed with MERS and is being treated at a hospital in Seoul, sparking nationwide concerns about the viral infection that led to 38 deaths in 2015.By Son Ji-hyoung