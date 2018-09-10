MERS fears boost related stocks

But foreign investors contributed little to the sharp upward trend of such selected stocks.
|(Yonhap)
The stock price of Kosdaq-listed Paru, a solar power tracker maker that also produces hand sanitizers, jumped 15 percent, while Kosdaq-listed Welcron, a microfiber product maker that also makes protective masks, was 17.7 percent higher, as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Neither of the four companies’ stock sales or purchases on Monday involved trading through foreign brokerage houses until 1:30 p.m.
Some of those stocks, however, saw their earlier gains disappear. The share price of Kospi-listed Ilyang Pharmaceutical, another developer of a MERS vaccine, was 9.3 percent higher in early morning trade, but the gain from Monday trading shrank to 2.8 percent as of 1:30 p.m. Kosdaq-listed Bioneer, which has developed a kit for MERS diagnosis, showed a similar pattern in daily price chart. Both stocks experienced net sell-off by the foreign investors.
On Saturday, a 61-year-old Korean man who flew back Kuwait to Korea a day prior was diagnosed with MERS and is being treated at a hospital in Seoul, sparking nationwide concerns about the viral infection that led to 38 deaths in 2015.
By Son Ji-hyoung
(consnow@heraldcorp.com)