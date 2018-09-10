Go to Mobile Version

MERS fears boost related stocks

By Son Ji-hyoung
  • Published : Sept 10, 2018 - 15:13
  • Updated : Sept 10, 2018 - 15:13
South Korean investors on Monday began to rush to stocks related to respiratory protective gear production or vaccine development with the recurrence of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome here from a Korean who had visited the Middle East.

But foreign investors contributed little to the sharp upward trend of such selected stocks. 

Upon market opening at 9 a.m., GeneOne Life Science, Korean drugmaker known to have been undergoing MERS vaccine development and Okong, maker of adhesive products including one-off respiratory protective masks, hit the price ceiling by soaring 30 percent from the previous trading day. GeneOne Life Science is trading on top-tier Kospi, whereas Okong is listed on second-tier Kosdaq.

The stock price of Kosdaq-listed Paru, a solar power tracker maker that also produces hand sanitizers, jumped 15 percent, while Kosdaq-listed Welcron, a microfiber product maker that also makes protective masks, was 17.7 percent higher, as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Neither of the four companies’ stock sales or purchases on Monday involved trading through foreign brokerage houses until 1:30 p.m.

Some of those stocks, however, saw their earlier gains disappear. The share price of Kospi-listed Ilyang Pharmaceutical, another developer of a MERS vaccine, was 9.3 percent higher in early morning trade, but the gain from Monday trading shrank to 2.8 percent as of 1:30 p.m. Kosdaq-listed Bioneer, which has developed a kit for MERS diagnosis, showed a similar pattern in daily price chart. Both stocks experienced net sell-off by the foreign investors.

On Saturday, a 61-year-old Korean man who flew back Kuwait to Korea a day prior was diagnosed with MERS and is being treated at a hospital in Seoul, sparking nationwide concerns about the viral infection that led to 38 deaths in 2015.

