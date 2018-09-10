Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Preschoolers of collapsed building move to day care center

By Kim Jee-min
  • Published : Sept 10, 2018 - 13:24
  • Updated : Sept 10, 2018 - 13:24
As a collapsed preschool in Sangdo-dong, Seoul, is being partially demolished, some children were moved to a nearby elementary school’s day care center Monday.


(Yonhap)

A total of 58 preschoolers had planned to attend the elementary school’s day care center, but only 10 of the 58 preschoolers were reported to have come to class Monday morning. Though the elementary school is currently closed due to the collapse, the day care will stay open until the preschoolers can return to their own facility.

Authorities said they are planning to secure a substitute location by Friday.

The preschool building tilted on Thursday after work at a nearby construction site caused the ground to sink.

By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114