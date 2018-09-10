Preschoolers of collapsed building move to day care center

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

As a collapsed preschool in Sangdo-dong, Seoul, is being partially demolished, some children were moved to a nearby elementary school’s day care center Monday.A total of 58 preschoolers had planned to attend the elementary school’s day care center, but only 10 of the 58 preschoolers were reported to have come to class Monday morning. Though the elementary school is currently closed due to the collapse, the day care will stay open until the preschoolers can return to their own facility.Authorities said they are planning to secure a substitute location by Friday.The preschool building tilted on Thursday after work at a nearby construction site caused the ground to sink.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)