Big Bang attracts 10m YouTube subscribers

By Yim Hyun-su
  • Published : Sept 10, 2018 - 14:38
  • Updated : Sept 10, 2018 - 14:38
K-pop boy band Big Bang now has over 10 million subscribers on YouTube, qualifying for the Diamond Play Button.

The group had 10.006 million subscribers as of early Monday, joining the likes of BTS and Black Pink, who preceded the quintet in reaching the milestone.

The group will be given the Diamond Play Button trophy as the video platform congratulates those reaching 10 million subscribers with a Diamond Creator Award.

(YouTube)
The Silver Play Button is given to YouTubers with over 100,000 subscribers while the Gold Play Button is presented to those with over 1 million subscribers.

In August, Black Pink posted a picture of the bandmates holding the trophy together and thanked their fans.

Big Bang has 13 videos with 100 million views on their channel, with the video for their hit single “Fantastic Baby” having been watched over 360 million times as of Monday.

Last week, YouTube Premium released an original documentary film about G-Dragon “Kwon Ji Yong Act III: Mott,” which looks at the singer’s life behind the scenes.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)


