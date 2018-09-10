Big Bang attracts 10m YouTube subscribers

The group had 10.006 million subscribers as of early Monday, joining the likes of BTS and Black Pink, who preceded the quintet in reaching the milestone.
The group will be given the Diamond Play Button trophy as the video platform congratulates those reaching 10 million subscribers with a Diamond Creator Award.
|(YouTube)
In August, Black Pink posted a picture of the bandmates holding the trophy together and thanked their fans.
Big Bang has 13 videos with 100 million views on their channel, with the video for their hit single “Fantastic Baby” having been watched over 360 million times as of Monday.
Last week, YouTube Premium released an original documentary film about G-Dragon “Kwon Ji Yong Act III: Mott,” which looks at the singer’s life behind the scenes.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)