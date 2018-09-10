New wheeled armored vehicle to be mass-produced later this year

NATIONAL

A new wheeled armored vehicle, designed to enhance troop mobility and survivability, will be mass-produced in the latter half of this year, as it has satisfied operational requirements through a recent field test, the state procurement agency said Monday.



The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said that the K-808 vehicle, built by Hyundai Rotem Co., a unit of Hyundai Motor Group, successfully underwent the test in field units, such as the Army's 25th and 37th Divisions, from April through last month.







This photo, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, shows a new wheeled armored vehicle. (Yonhap)

"It is a weapons system that will enhance infantry troops' capabilities to carry out their missions and further evolve the operational concept of future troops," a DAPA official said on condition of anonymity.The DAPA believes that when mass production begins, it will create more jobs and help boost the country's arms exports.The vehicle is equipped with run-flat tires designed to cope with the effects of deflation when punctured, and a tire air control system that modulates air pressure to fit road conditions to ensure high mobility.The K-808 was developed from 2012 to 2016 with a budget of around 22.2 billion won ($19.7 million). (Yonhap)