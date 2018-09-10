[Weather] Wider temperature range expected this week

|(Yonhap)
Daytime temperatures will rise to 21 to 28 C nationwide and cool down again at night. The daytime high in Seoul will record 28 C, Incheon 27 C, Suwon 28 C, Chuncheon 26 C, Gangneung 22 C, Daejeon 27 C, Gwangju 28 C, Daegu 25 C and Busan 25 C.
As the daily temperature range is expected to widen gradually throughout the week, residents are advised to pay close attention to their health during the change of seasons. The refreshing weather will last through Thursday, and rain will fall across the country on Friday.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@hearldcorp.com)