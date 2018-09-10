Korea, Indonesia to hold summit on regional, economic cooperation

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Indonesian President Joko Widodo were set to hold a summit Monday to discuss ways to increase their countries' bilateral and regional cooperation.



Widodo arrived in Seoul on Sunday on a three-day state visit that reciprocated Moon's state visit to his country last year. The two leaders last met in Jakarta in November, in which they agreed to upgrade their countries' bilateral relationship to a "special strategic partnership."







In a file photo taken on Nov. 9, 2017, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in (left) and Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo partake in a summit in Jakarta (Yonhap)

"At the upcoming summit, the two leaders are expected to discuss specific ways to strengthen the countries' special strategic partnership," the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said earlier.The leaders are also expected to discuss joint efforts to promote regional cooperation at the meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.Moon unveiled his so-called New Southern Policy during his trip to Indonesia last year, under which he seeks to greatly improve his country's diplomatic and economic ties with Southeast Asian countries, such as India and all 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that include Indonesia.The South Korean president has vowed efforts to nearly double his country's trade with ASEAN countries to $200 billion by 2020.With Widodo's visit, Indonesia has become the first ASEAN nation to have exchanged visits by their leaders with South Korea since Moon took office in May 2017, Cheong Wa Dae said. (Yonhap)