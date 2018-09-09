[Herald Interview] 'Precious metals gain value as industrial commodities'

BUSINESS

In the global market, gold has mostly been viewed from a monetary policy perspective as its value is generally in inverse proportion to the interest rate trend, offering higher alternative values when other investments are relatively bearish.



But gold and other precious metals are increasingly operating like industrial commodities, due to their diversifying product relevance, according to an executive official of a German-based global technology group specializing in precious metals management.



“We define our business as a crucial interface between the industrial and the financial worlds,” Hans-Gunter Ritter, executive vice president and global head of trading at Heraeus Metals Germany, told the Korea Herald.



“I myself am neither chemist, nor financial officer, but am more involved in the risk management related to metals trading, which puts me in a close relationship industrial clients, financial institutions, investors, refiners and trading companies.”



Hans-Günter Ritter, executive vice president and global head of trading at Hereaus Germany. (Hereaus Korea)

(From left) Michael Schattenmann, global head of storytelling and marketing at Hereaus Germany, Hans-Günter Ritter, executive vice president and global head of trading at Hereaus Germany, and Steve Jang, president of Hereaus Korea. (Hereaus Korea)