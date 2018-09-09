S. Korea's spy agency chief visits Japan to offer briefing on trip to N. Korea

NATIONAL

The chief of South Korea's state intelligence agency left for Tokyo on Sunday to brief Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the outcome of last week's trip to North Korea by South Korea's presidential delegation.



Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service, was among the five-member delegation led by President Moon Jae-in's chief security adviser Chung Eui-yong. The one-day trip on Wednesday included talks with the North's leader Kim Jong-un.







The trip came amid a deadlock in nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.During the meeting with the South Koreans, Kim said he reaffirmed his commitment to denuclearization, saying he hopes the process will be completed before US President Donald Trump's current term ends in early 2021.Suh is scheduled to meet with Abe on Monday morning to explain the results of his trip to the North and ask for Japanese cooperation in efforts to resume denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.On Saturday, Chung visited China to offer a similar briefing to Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. (Yonhap)