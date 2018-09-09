[Weather] Large daily temperature range to be seen Sunday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Residents of Korea woke up to chilly weather Sunday morning, as the temperature dropped to 11 to 19 degrees Celsius nationwide.As there will be a big difference between the high and low temperatures, the Korea Meteorological Administration advised people to take extra care of their health.The daytime high in Seoul will reach 28 C, Incheon 27 C, Suwon 28 C, Gangneung 23 C, Daejeon 27 C, Gwangju 27 C, Daegu 27 C and Busan 26 C.Clear skies will be seen across the country throughout the day, except the east coast area, which will receive up to 60 millimeters of rain until Monday morning.Sunny yet cool weather will continue next week, heralding the arrival of autumn.By Park Ju-young (jupark@hearldcorp.com)