Moon's envoy visits China to brief on NK visit outcome

NATIONAL

Chung Eui-yong arrives at Beijing, China (Yonhap)

The top security adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in China on Saturday to explain the outcome of his recent visit to North Korea, officials said.Chung Eui-yong flew to Beijing earlier in the day accompanied by Qiu Guohong, the Chinese Ambassador to South Korea, to meet with Yang Jiechi, a ranking member of China's Communist Party who is in charge of foreign affairs.During the planned talks, Chung will share some details about his one-day trip to the communist country this week as part of a five-member delegation, as well as his telephone talks with his US counterpart John Bolton, according to the officials of the presidential office.In Pyongyang, the delegation met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who reaffirmed his commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."In his meeting with Yang Jiechi, some key issues of mutual interest, such as the agenda for the upcoming inter-Korean summit will also be on the table," a Cheong Wa Dae official said.Moon is set to travel to Pyongyang from Sept. 18-20 for what would be his third bilateral summit with Kim. The second Moon-Kim summit was held May 26 in the border village of Panmunjom, also the venue of their first summit on April 27.On Sunday, Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service, will also head to Japan for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the following day to share details and exchange opinions regarding the delegation's Pyongyang visit, the officials noted. (Yonhap)