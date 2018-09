NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

POCHEON -- Eleven soldiers were injured when an armored vehicle of the Army fell on its side during a training exercise north of Seoul on Friday, military authorities said.The accident occurred at around 10:15 a.m. while the K-21 armored vehicle and the soldiers on board were joining a firing demonstration training underway as part of preparations for a military exhibition event next week, officials said.The injured soldiers were taken to a military hospital for treatment, but no one is listed as in critical condition.The exact cause of the accident is under investigation. (Yonhap)