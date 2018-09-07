Ellie Goulding wows Seoul fans for 90 minutes

The singer-songwriter powered through a hit-packed set of 17 songs, including “On My Mind,” “Lights” and “Burn,” filling Olympic Hall with her strong stage presence.
During the 90-minute show, the singer also had some good news for her fans.
|Ellie Goulding during her first Seoul concert at Olympic Hall on Thursday night. (Live Nation)
“I promise I’ll give you guys some new music soon,” she said during one of her few breaks.
Her comment comes on the heels of reports that she might be working on a new record with the British production trio Disciples.
The hit singer kick-started the show by belting out upbeat tunes such as “Aftertaste,” “Holding on for Life” and “Something in the Way You Move,” at the same time stomping along with the powerful beat of the drum.
|(Live Nation)
Putting her musical versatility on full display, the singer skillfully switched between slow numbers like “Explosions” and electro-dance tunes like “Outside.”
Goulding also sang an acoustic rendition of “Your Song,” originally sung by Elton John and part of the repackaged version of Goulding’s debut album, “Bright Lights.”
Some giggles were heard here and there when Goulding, newly engaged to Caspar Jopling, explained why she wrote “Army.”
She told the audience that “men come and go,” but quickly added, “But actually not now,” before proceeding to say that she had written the song for a close friend who had always been there for her.
Moved by the cheering crowd, who sang along with the older songs, the singer reaffirmed her gratitude, saying, “Even if I don’t show it, I’m very, very grateful and you guys make me very happy, so thank you so much for that.”
|(Live Nation)
Goulding decided to finish the show with megahit “Love Me Like You Do,” the 2015 song that solidified her international stardom when it was featured on the “Fifty Shades of Grey” soundtrack.
That last number saw the crowd light up the venue with the flashes on their smartphones, hands waving side to side as confetti rained on the stage for the final chorus.
By Yim Hyun-su