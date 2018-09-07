Photographer Yoo Byung-Chang to hold exhibition on Jeju Jusangjeolli

LIFE&STYLE

Former Herald Media CEO Yoo Byung-chang is holding his second exhibition as a professional photographer in Seoul next week, themed on the Jeju Island landmark Jusangjeolli.The exhibition, named “The Echo from A Distant Time,” will be held from Sept.12-17 at Gallery Nsart in Insa-dong, Seoul, formerly known as Insa Art Space.Jusangjeolli, a collection of cliffs on Jeju Island formed of hexagonal columns of rock, is a popular tourist sight.In words of the artist, the shots depict the peculiar-shaped rocks as a “sculpture made from lava,” and ask “what joy and anguish drove Mother Nature’s artistic intent” that created the rocks.This is Yoo’s second photo exhibition, first one having been held in 2015.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)