NK Foreign Ministry vows to normalize ties with international community

NATIONAL

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry vowed to make further efforts to normalize ties with members of the international community on Thursday, as the rogue nation’s diplomatic isolation continues.



“The DPRK will continue to actively develop the relations of friendship and cooperation with many countries in the world in accordance with the ideals of foreign policy of independence, peace and friendship,” a statement posted in English on the official website of the North’s Foreign Ministry said. DPRK is short for North Korea‘s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12. (Yonhap)