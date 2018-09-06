Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] S. Korea's fruit imports reach record high in 2017

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Sept 6, 2018 - 16:42
  • Updated : Sept 6, 2018 - 16:42




South Korea's fruit imports reached record-high levels last year on the strength of growing demand for greater variety in food choices, customs data showed.

The country imported 834,000 tons of fruit, worth $1.24 billion, last year. In terms of value, last year's figure marks the highest tally ever, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.

In the first seven months of the year, fruit imports stood at $1 billion, also up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.

The popularity of avocados rose sharply in Korea, with imports reaching $30 million. Mango imports were tallied at $50 million, the data showed.







The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114