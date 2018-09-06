Experts warn of uncertainties, possible pitfalls for Seoul

NATIONAL

South Korean special envoys to Pyongyang returned with a list of agreements, but their significance will need time to become clear.



On Thursday, Seoul’s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong briefed the nation on the results of his trip to Pyongyang, listing four major agreements.



The items include the dates of the third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un -- from Sept. 18 to 20 in Pyongyang -- and Kim’s promise to continue working with Seoul and Washington on denuclearization. The two sides also agreed to continue to reduce military tensions, and to open a liaison office in the North Korean city of Kaesong before the inter-Korean summit.



Chung Eui-yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Wednesday. (Yonhap)