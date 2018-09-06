[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

The Hamyang Wild Ginseng Festival is being held at Hamyang Sangrim Forest, Natural Monument No. 154. The Hamyang area features high quality wild ginseng and herbs.The festival includes exhibitions, hands-on programs, an agricultural product market and history tours of simmani, or professional foragers of wild ginseng.It is being held from Sept. 7-16, and is open to visitors of all ages free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, visit www.sansamfestival.hygn.go.kr.The Dasan Cultural Festival takes place at Dasan Heritage Site and Dasan Ecological Park in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province. There will be performances and hands-on programs.The event is held between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., from Sept. 14-16. Hands-on programs and street performances are held until 6 p.m.The festival is open to visitors of all ages, except for some hands-on programs.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage www.nyjdasan.or.kr is only in Korean.The Jeonju Cultural Heritage Night Tour held from Sept. 14-15 focuses on preserving and remembering Korea’s heritage.During Cultural Heritage Night, the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Jeonju will be showcased. There will also be other activities.The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next day, and is open to visitors of all ages. Preregistration is required.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.jeonju-night.kr.The Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival features a romantic ambience created by splendid lighting. It features a pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, a Santa Village, a photo zone and other twinkling places for visitors to enjoy.The event is held until Oct. 31, and open to visitors of all ages. Admission costs 6,000 won.For more information in Korean, English and Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.krThe annual DongGang International Photo Festival features the DongGang Photography Award Exhibition, International Open Call and Photojournalists Exhibition. It runs through Sept. 21.Admission is 3,000 won for adults, 1,500 won for teenagers and 1,000 won for children. The event is open to visitors of all ages.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.