Coupang taps Doug Inamine as new global HR senior vice president

BUSINESS

Doug Inamine, Coupang’s new global HR senior vice president (Coupang)

South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang said Wednesday it has tapped Doug Inamine as new senior vice president to head its global human resources.An HR expert with 25 years of experience who has worked at multinational companies in Asia and Europe, public companies and startups, Inamine is expected to play a positive role in changes and innovations at Coupang, the company said.His experience includes developing recruiting programs to attract the best talent, train and develop employees and leadership, implement scalable HR management systems and design total rewards system, according to the company.Prior to joining Coupang, Inamine was chief people officer for startup Kaban, based in San Francisco.He has also held key HR leadership roles at tech firms Cisco Systems, Solectron and Seagate.The company said under the new HR head, Coupang will focus on developing talent management strategies. Currently, Coupang is recruiting talents around the world in countries such as China, Japan, the US, India, France and Canada. Coupang’s global offices are located in Seoul, Silicon Valley, Seattle, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Beijing.Such global recruitment supports employees to create synergy as they share their knowledge, experience and grow together, the company said.“I’m very excited to be a part of Coupang’s aggressive growth and innovation plans as we continue to be an e-commerce leader in Korea. There should be no barriers when finding the best talent available and I encourage diverse workforces that bring different ideas, skills and experiences in creating the most effective learning environments,” said Inamine in a statement.