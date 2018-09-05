BTS commended by President Moon for Billboard success

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS earns praise from the Blue House. (Big Hit Entertainment)

The Blue House commended BTS` recent Billboard feat on Twitter.

BTS earned praise from South Korean president Moon Jae-in for the band’s Billboard success.Billboard officially confirmed that BTS’ latest release, “Love Yourself: Answer,” had reached No. 1 on its top 200 albums chart Monday -- a phenomenal achievement, yet one that many expected. The band had already come atop the albums chart in May with “Love Yourself: Tear.”What was unexpected was the congratulatory tweet that came from the president of the band’s home country.“Huge congratulations to (BTS) on topping the Billboard 200 for a second time,” read the post on the Blue House’s official English Twitter account. The tweet, posted Monday with the hashtag “ARMY” in reference to a collective epithet for the band’s fans, earned more than 114,000 likes and 61,000 retweets as of Wednesday.This isn’t the first time BTS has received a presidential congratulations, however.On May 28, Moon congratulated the K-pop phenomenon for topping the Billboard 200 for the first time, just two days after his surprise summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.“BTS gave strength to young people around the world,” the president’s first tweet read, which was also written in English -- perhaps in consideration of the group's international fan base.BTS responded by retweeting the commendation from the Blue House -- the Twitter way of expressing appreciation.The seven-piece act is spending the latter half of 2018 on a concert tour, with five North American cities on the schedule for September.By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)