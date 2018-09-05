Stray pythons found in residential area

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Two pythons were recently found at an apartment complex in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, alarming local residents.The first report was made Saturday, when a python was found in a flower bed on the complex grounds. Firefighters captured the snake, believed to be 1 to 2 years old.The second python -- measuring 1.5 meters long, and most likely the mother of the first one, according to authorities -- was found Monday near the apartment.Given their unusual size and color, authorities believe they are lost or abandoned pets.The captured pythons were sent to the Korean Association of Reptile and Amphibian Keepers. The association is looking for a zoo or animal sanctuary to care for them.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)