[Newsmaker] Police raid girls' high school in Gangnam in exam paper leak probe

NATIONAL

Police on Wednesday raided a girls' high school in southern Seoul as part of a probe into allegations that a teacher leaked exam questions for his twin daughters attending the same school.



The Suseo Police Station said it sent investigators to Sookmyung Girls' High School in the posh district of Gangnam to confiscate evidence.







(Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education recently concluded in its own inquiry that there are reasons to believe that the teacher, who is in charge of the school's administrative affairs, stole exam papers to help his twins achieve good marks.The inquiry found that the two students wrote the same wrong answers for some of the questions on the exams and that they shot up to the top ranks in too short a time considering their previous assessment marks.But the education office said they did not find any direct evidence linking them to the suspected cheating.The teacher has denied any wrongdoing, only apologizing for taking part in exam planning even though he was supposed to be excluded from the job.The school has also issued a statement regretting that it overlooked taking him off the task and vowed to not repeat the same mistake.Suspicions about the girls and their father were raised by several parents with kids attending the school, who questioned the oddly sharp rise in the girls' grades. (Yonhap)