Seoul’s envoys discuss summit, denuclearization in Pyongyang

The delegation, headed by National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, will return to Seoul later in the day after meeting with high-level North Korean officials. The envoys set out from the Seoul Air Base, a military base south of Seoul, about 7:40 a.m. Flight time is estimated to be about one hour.
According to Cheong Wa Dae, the envoys contacted Seoul soon after their arrival, and are likely to have begun discussions with North Korean officials from abotu 10 a.m.
It is not clear whether the envoys will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as they did on their first trip to Pyongyang in March.
The envoys are, however, carrying Moon’s letter to Kim.
|Seoul`s special envoys to Pyongyang head to the airplane bound for Pyongyang at the Seoul Air Base on Wednesday. From left: Vice Minister of Unification Chun Hae-sung, National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, Yun Kun-young, the chief of Cheong Wa Dae’s state affairs planning, and National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon. Yonhap
Chung is accompanied by National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon, NIS deputy chief Kim Sang-gyun, Vice Minister of Unification Chun Hae-sung and Yun Kun-young, the chief of Cheong Wa Dae’s state affairs planning division.
“(The envoys) will discuss ways to improve inter-Korean relations, and denuclearization talks,” Chung said at a briefing on Tuesday.
He added that the dates and agenda for the inter-Korean summit the two sides agreed to hold in Pyongyang in September would also be discussed.
“(Ways to) execute the Panmunjom Declaration to improve inter-Korean relations will be discussed, so that a more concrete agreement can be achieved at the September summit.”
At the briefing, Chung also said that Seoul considers declaring the end of Korean War vital to the denuclearization process, and that the Moon administration will continue to work toward the target of making that declaration within the year.
Late Tuesday, Moon held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, filling him on the details of the envoys’ trip.
According to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom, Trump expressed hopes for the delegation to return with significant results, and agreed to maintain close collaboration with Seoul on related matters.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)