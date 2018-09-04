Ranking Chinese official to visit N. Korea for foundation anniversary

NATIONAL

A Chinese delegation headed by a senior communist party official will visit North Korea this week for the anniversary of the foundation of the communist state, the North's state media reported Tuesday.



Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, will head the delegation for the 70th anniversary of the foundation of North Korea, the Korean Central News Agency said.









Li Zhanshu(right), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China. Yonhap

The Chinese delegation is set to arrive in Pyongyang on Saturday, it added.The North's foundation anniversary falls on Sunday.