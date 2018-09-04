Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Ranking Chinese official to visit N. Korea for foundation anniversary

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 4, 2018 - 21:45
  • Updated : Sept 4, 2018 - 21:45

    A Chinese delegation headed by a senior communist party official will visit North Korea this week for the anniversary of the foundation of the communist state, the North's state media reported Tuesday.

   Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, will head the delegation for the 70th anniversary of the foundation of North Korea, the Korean Central News Agency said.



Li Zhanshu(right), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China. Yonhap


   The Chinese delegation is set to arrive in Pyongyang on Saturday, it added.

   The North's foundation anniversary falls on Sunday.



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114