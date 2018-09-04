[Breaking] Worker dies of CO2 poisoning at Samsung semiconductor plant

BUSINESS

A worker died of carbon dioxide poisoning Tuesday at the Samsung Electronics semiconductor plant in Giheung, Gyeonggi Province, during an inspection of fire-safety equipment, the company confirmed.



Two other workers involved in the accident were in critical condition as of Tuesday evening, it said.



According to a Samsung Electronics spokesperson, the accident occurred at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday in an area within the basement used to store firefighting equipment, located below the 6-3 production line at the company’s Giheung plant.





Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor plant in Giheung, Gyeonggi Province (Yonhap)