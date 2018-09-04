Kakao to bring artificial intelligence to cars, homes

BUSINESS

Kakao, the operator of South Korea’s most-used mobile messenger KakaoTalk, on Tuesday pledged to focus its artificial intelligence capabilities on homes and cars.



Kakao has been heavily investing in AI over the past two years. It launched its proprietary AI platform Kakao I, equipped with features such as voice recognition, natural language processing, image search, recommendations and translation, as well as a smart speaker running on the platform, Kakao Mini.



The company plans to continue ramping up its AI capabilities in the years ahead, focusing on making people’s cars and homes “smarter,” according to Kakao vice president and head of its AI division, Kim Byung-hak.





Kakao vice president and head of its AI division Kim Byung-hak (Kakao)