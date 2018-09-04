Tonymoly collaborates with Samyang’s Buldak Spicy Chicken Ramen

BUSINESS

Advertisement for Tonymoly’s Buldak Spicy Chicken Ramen special edition (Tonymoly)

South Korean cosmetics company Tonymoly said Tuesday that it will launch this Friday new limited edition products in a collaboration with Samyang Food’s Buldak Spicy Chicken Ramen.According to the company, the limited edition is based on Samyang’s signature instant noodle Buldak Spicy Chicken Ramen packaging and the character.Buldak refers to grilled chicken marinated in a super-spicy red chili paste, as it translates to “fire chicken.” The dish has been popular among South Koreans since the early 2000s. The ramen was launched in 2012.The limited edition includes facial cover cushion, blusher, lip tint and lip balm.The products will be contained in specially designed containers, the company said. Previously, Tonymoly launched its hand cream in peach screw-off containers that quickly caught attention for its appealing packaging.The limited Buldak Spciy Chicken Ramen edition will go on sale Friday at both its offline stores and online shop.“Through this unusual collaboration with Spicy Buldak Chicken Ramen, we are excited to launch special and entertaining products,” said a Tonymoly official.