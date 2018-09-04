Moon to meet with security ministers on eve of special envoy's trip to NK

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting with his security ministers Tuesday, one day before he sends his special envoy to Pyongyang to arrange a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, officials said.The meeting, set for 4 p.m., will be attended by Moon's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and Defense Minister Song Young-moo, officials said.Chung is scheduled to make a one-day trip to Pyongyang in his capacity as Moon's special envoy for talks on setting the date for an agreed-upon summit between Moon and Kim.Chung's five-member delegation is also expected to discuss with North Korean officials ways to break the impasse in the stalled denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang. (Yonhap)