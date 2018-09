NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A man has been arrested on murder charges in the death of his mother, police said Monday.The 25-year-old man is accused of choking his mother to death after a fight on Sunday. The suspect turned himself in to police the next day and was immediately arrested on charges of murder, police said.According to Yeosu Police, the specific circumstances surrounding the death, and the accused man’s motives, are under investigation. An autopsy was also ordered to determine the exact cause of death.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)