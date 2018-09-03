Germany’s ‘Babylon Berlin’ wins Seoul International Drama Awards 2018

ENTERTAINMENT

Moritz Herzogenberg (Seoul International Drama Awards)

German drama series “Babylon Berlin” won the grand prize at the 13th Seoul International Drama Awards held at the KBS Hall in Yeouido on Monday.Crime-period drama “Babylon Berlin,” which portrays post-World War I Germany, took the top spot for its well-written storyline and stunning visuals.Korean drama “Mother” won the Golden Bird Prize for mini series. It centers on a struggling woman who tries to save a young girl who was abused by her biological mother. “Mother” stars Lee Bo-young, who won the best actress award on Monday night.A total of 268 entries from 56 countries were received for this year’s competition, the highest number ever.The awards ceremony will be broadcast at 5 p.m. on Tuesday on SBS.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)