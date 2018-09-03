Germany’s ‘Babylon Berlin’ wins Seoul International Drama Awards 2018

Crime-period drama “Babylon Berlin,” which portrays post-World War I Germany, took the top spot for its well-written storyline and stunning visuals.
|Moritz Herzogenberg (Seoul International Drama Awards)
Korean drama “Mother” won the Golden Bird Prize for mini series. It centers on a struggling woman who tries to save a young girl who was abused by her biological mother. “Mother” stars Lee Bo-young, who won the best actress award on Monday night.
A total of 268 entries from 56 countries were received for this year’s competition, the highest number ever.
The awards ceremony will be broadcast at 5 p.m. on Tuesday on SBS.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)