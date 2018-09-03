Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Germany’s ‘Babylon Berlin’ wins Seoul International Drama Awards 2018

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Sept 3, 2018 - 22:20
  • Updated : Sept 3, 2018 - 22:20
German drama series “Babylon Berlin” won the grand prize at the 13th Seoul International Drama Awards held at the KBS Hall in Yeouido on Monday.

Crime-period drama “Babylon Berlin,” which portrays post-World War I Germany, took the top spot for its well-written storyline and stunning visuals. 

Moritz Herzogenberg (Seoul International Drama Awards)

Korean drama “Mother” won the Golden Bird Prize for mini series. It centers on a struggling woman who tries to save a young girl who was abused by her biological mother. “Mother” stars Lee Bo-young, who won the best actress award on Monday night.

A total of 268 entries from 56 countries were received for this year’s competition, the highest number ever.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast at 5 p.m. on Tuesday on SBS.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114