Scorching summer sets new records

NATIONAL

This year's sweltering summer has produced new records in the country's weather history, including the most days of heat wave and most tropical nights, the state-run weather agency said Monday.



According to data from the Korea Meteorological Administration, the days of heat wave this summer numbered 31.4, surpassing the previous record of 29.7 in 1994.





(Yonhap)

The number of nationwide tropical nights, during which the mercury remains above 25 C from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 a.m., also set a new record of 17.7, breaking the former record of 17.4 in 1994.In particular, Seoulites grappled with 35 days of sweltering heat and 29 tropical nights.Sunshine duration also reached a record-high 695.2 hours this summer, compared with the previous record of 680.7 hours in 1994, according to the agency.The precipitation rate nationwide posted 586.6 mm this summer, far behind 674.4-751.9 mm in previous years, it added. (Yonhap)