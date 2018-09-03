Nexon forms gaming industry's first union in Korea

BUSINESS

Online gaming giant Nexon Korea Co. launched a labor union on Monday, a first for a game service provider in South Korea.



"The establishment of the Nexon union will act as a tow truck to improve labor conditions in the gaming industry as a whole," the union said in a press release. "Labor conditions in the local gaming industry are very poor, although the local market has expanded to a 12 trillion won ($10.8 billion) business."







(Yonhap)

Nexon employees, as well as workers from affiliates such as Nexon Networks Corp., Neople and Nexon Red, are able to join the new organization, it said.A total of 300 people have joined as of 3:00 p.m. and that number is expected to increase going forward, the union added.Nexon, meanwhile, said it respects the establishment of the union and its activities. (Yonhap)