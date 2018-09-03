Nexon forms gaming industry's first union in Korea

Online gaming giant Nexon Korea Co. launched a labor union on Monday, a first for a game service provider in South Korea.
"The establishment of the Nexon union will act as a tow truck to improve labor conditions in the gaming industry as a whole," the union said in a press release. "Labor conditions in the local gaming industry are very poor, although the local market has expanded to a 12 trillion won ($10.8 billion) business."
|(Yonhap)
Nexon employees, as well as workers from affiliates such as Nexon Networks Corp., Neople and Nexon Red, are able to join the new organization, it said.
A total of 300 people have joined as of 3:00 p.m. and that number is expected to increase going forward, the union added.
Nexon, meanwhile, said it respects the establishment of the union and its activities. (Yonhap)