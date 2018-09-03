Irish LGBTI activist to visit Korea

|Irish drag queen Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Bliss (Conor Horgan)
Irish drag queen Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Bliss, will visit Korea in early October to discuss the campaign for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people in Ireland, including the 2015 referendum on marriage equality and related challenges in Ireland and around the world, according to the Embassy of Ireland in Seoul.
O’Neill is considered Ireland’s foremost drag queen. From 1996 through 2012, O’Neill was the hostess of the annual Alternative Miss Ireland pageant. Panti regularly hosts the annual Dublin Pride celebrations, which take place in June each year.
O’Neill will take part in an LGBTI-themed seminar in Seoul on Oct. 1, and in a screening of the acclaimed film “The Queen of Ireland” at Cinecube on Oct. 2.
By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)