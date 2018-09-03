Consultative panel announces proposal to enhance labor rights of part-time lecturers

NATIONAL

Lee Yong-woo, chief of the consultative panel for improved treatment of part-time lecturers . (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- Labor conditions for about 80,000 part-time lecturers in South Korea are expected to improve, as the instructors, the government and universities came up with a policy proposal related to the matter on Monday.In a press meeting at the Ministry of Education, a consultative panel on improving the treatment of part-time lecturers announced a proposal to mandate universities to hire part-time lecturers for at least a year and allow reappointment of up to three years.The panel, consisting of 12 representatives -- part-time lecturers and those from universities and the government -- was created in March to come up with a proposal to stabilize the hiring statuses of part-time instructors.“Today’s proposal is very meaningful in that it is the first agreement made between the lecturers and the universities, after eight years of dispute,” Lee Yong-woo, the chief of the consultative group said in a press meeting.While there have been continuous demands related to the protection of labor rights and hiring statuses of the part-timers, the discussion had often failed to close the gap. The enactment of a law revision to provide better treatment of the part-time lecturers has been postponed four times since 2012, as it face opposition from both the part-timers and the university.Monday’s proposal suggested the revision of the law so that part-time lecturers would be legally classified as school personnel, just like other professors. Under the current High Education Act, the law defines school personnel as professors and associate professors, in addition to presidents and deans, but leaves out part-time lecturers, visiting and adjunct professors.If they are legally categorized as school personnel, part-time lecturers will be protected from unwanted dismissals and would be granted immunity from arrest within university campuses. They will also be paid for school vacations during their contracted term and will receive severance pay.The consultative group said it would deliver the proposal to the National Assembly and the Ministry of Education for review and request amendments to the existing laws to reflect their recommendations.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)