K-pop boy bands defy traditional idea of masculinity

From bright hair dye, heavy eye makeup to flashy stage costumes, some of the key elements of a K-pop boy band defy conventional beauty standards for men.



K-pop groups have long drawn a stark contrast with Western boy bands, but are increasingly challenging what many brand as “traditional masculinity” by fully embracing makeup and fashion forward styles to best deliver their music.



Perhaps ironically, BTS, the group that has enjoyed most success in the West, is also among the groups that least conform to its male style norms.





BTS performs “Fake Love” at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP-Yonhap)

YouTuber Lexie Marie, 17, reacts to a K-pop music video on her channel. (YouTube)

An image of 2PM, a group that debuted in 2008. (JYP Entertainment)

Actor Lee Dong-wook is a campaign model for Chanel’s very first male makeup line “Boy de Chanel.“ (Chanel)

Singer Kang Daniel wearing makeup. (MMO Entertainment)