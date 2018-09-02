Libyan head of state calls off S. Korea visit due to domestic issues

NATIONAL

Libyan leader Fayez Mustafa Al-Sarraj has called off his scheduled trip to South Korea this week, citing domestic issues, Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday.



Sarraj, chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, was originally scheduled to arrive here this week for a bilateral summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday.





Libya`s unity government Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj speaks about the latest situations in the capital Tripoli on August 30, 2018. - At least 27 people have been killed and nearly 100 wounded in several days of fighting between rival militias near the Libyan capital, the health ministry said today. (AFP-Yonhap)

"The South Korea visit by the chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Al-Sarraj, has been postponed due to Libya's domestic issues," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a short press release.Sarraj concurrently serves as prime minister of the Government of National Accord.His trip here would have been the first of its kind by a Libyan head of state, while his meeting with Moon would also have marked the first bilateral summit between the two countries. (Yonhap)