Nexon expands employee benefits to boost work-life balance

Among Nexon Korea’s most popular offerings is an arts and culture class program called Nexon Forum. Operational since 2012, the program has held more than 100 classes so far in areas such as woodcraft, pottery making, choral training and voice acting.
The company also runs an annual global culture experience program in different countries, giving employees an opportunity to travel abroad and recharge.
Special vacation days and travel stipends are awarded to employees who have worked at Nexon consecutively for three years, six years and nine years. In the case of a nine-year employee, he or she is awarded up to 20 vacation days and a stipend of 5 million won ($4,500).
Nexon also runs vocational training programs, including funded language courses in English, Japanese and Chinese. Study sessions and forums are also organized for employees in similar technical roles to communicate with and learn from each other.
The firm also provides a range of family-oriented programs and benefits, such as children’s arts programs, and shortened work hours and stipends for pregnant employees. In addition, performances for the children and parents of Nexon workers are organized in May.
