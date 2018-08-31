S. Korean women collect 3rd straight bronze in football

SPORTS

South Korea won bronze in women's football at the 18th Asian Games on Friday.





(Yonhap)

The Taeguk Ladies beat Chinese Taipei 4-0 at Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium in Palembang, Indonesia, the co-host city of the Asian Games with Jakarta, to take third place in the women's football competition.It was South Korea's third straight bronze at the Asian Games. The women's team also finished third at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014.South Korea have yet to play in a final of the Asiad women's football competition. For this year's edition, South Korea lost to Japan 2-1 in the semifinal, dropping to the third place match.Chelsea Ladies forward Ji opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a curling right-footed strike. In the 31st Lee Geum-min doubled the lead with her header off Jang Sel-ki's cross.South Korea didn't stop attacking in the second half. Lee Min-a made the score 3-0 in the 77th with her left-footed screamer from the center of the box. Moon Mi-ra then scored final goal of the match after Kim Hye-ri assisted her with a header.With the latest win, South Korea extended their superior head-to-head record against Chinese Taipei. Since a 1-1 draw at the 1998 Asian Games, South Korea are on 12-game winning streak against Chinese Taipei.he women's team will return home Sunday. (Yonhap)