[IFA 2018] LG CEO opens IFA 2018 with AI vision for ‘better life’

LG Electronics CEO Jo Seong-jin delivers the keynote speech at IFA 2018 in Berlin on Friday. (LG Electronics)

BERLIN -- Artificial intelligence and robots will bring a better life, with a wider range of choices in our everyday lives, said Jo Seong-jin, chief of the South Korean tech giant LG Electronics, as he opened IFA 2018 on Friday.In a keynote speech announcing the kickoff of the six-day exposition on innovative home appliances and new technologies taking place in the German capital, LG CEO Jo outlined the company’s strategic direction for the new era of AI.“Spending 42 years at LG, all through my time, now as the CEO of LG Electronics, my mission has been to make the best machines in the world,” Jo said. “But for me, it’s not just about machine, but about a better life for my mother, my wife, and so many men and women.”“A better life” is not just a slogan, the CEO emphasized, but the destination that LG is actually heading toward with all of its home appliances and devices.It was the first time the LG CEO had delivered a keynote speech at a major global exhibition. The title was “Think Wise. Be Free: Living Freer with AI.”I.P. Park, LG’s chief technology officer, joined the stage and outlined the three pillars of artificial intelligence: Evolve, Connect and Open.The evolution of AI must be based on continually increasing communication with users, according to Park, who explained LG’s methodology for the development of core AI technologies, including speech recognition, image recognition, biometric recognition and deep-learning algorithms.“Connect -- this is about how we integrate AI into a diverse portfolio of products so that you can enjoy the benefit of AI in every aspect of your life,” Park said. “At home, on the road, in the office -- wherever and whenever, whatever you’re doing.”He went on to demonstrate LG CLOi, an AI-based robot that the company views as one ultimate goal of its AI strategy.In answer to a question from Park on stage, “What does IFA mean?” CLOi answered, “It’s a German word. Internationale Funkausstellung. It means ‘International Radio Show.’ But you won’t see radios in IFA 2018. It’s now one of the world’s largest trading shows for consumer electronics and home appliances.”Robots are an example of the creative potential of AI touchpoints in human lives, Park stressed.The keynote also featured leading global AI experts, including renowned researcher Dr. Andrew Ng; Matthew Perry, chairman of the Open Connectivity Foundation; Peter Kürpick, CTO of mapping technology firm HERE; and Kong Kyoung-chul, CEO of wearable robotics startup SG Robotics.“We are pleased to have LG open the event with its vision of AI, the hottest technology in the consumer electronics industry,” said Jens Heithecker, executive vice president at Messe Berlin Group. “I believe that attendees will share LG’s enthusiasm for technology built around a user-centered philosophy, and I hope attendees will have a chance to experience LG’s AI vision in their IFA booth.”By Song Su-hyunThe Korea Herald correspondent (song@heraldcorp.com)