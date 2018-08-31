Lee Hyo-ri nails chic and casual in Zadig & Voltaire: Elle

|(Zadig & Voltaire)
Singer Lee Hyo-ri looked chic and casual in stills that were recently made public after her photo shoot for fashion magazine Elle.
In the photos, taken by husband Lee Sang-soon, Hyo-ri rocked different signature looks, combining pieces from French brand Zadig & Voltaire’s 2018 Fall-Winter collection.
With the beautiful natural surroundings of Jeju Island as a backdrop, the singer posed in a gray jacket and vintage flower-patterned skirt while sitting on the grass or by the island’s magnificent rocks. She paired the outfits with a vintage wool hat.
In another photo, she wore a gray striped blazer and pants with a white lace camisole underneath, while leaning against a digital piano turned on its side.
Because there was no one else around, the pictures perfectly capture the couple’s quiet moments enjoying the outdoors and the indomitable spirit of Jeju Island.
More photos from the photo shoot will be published in Elle’s September issue.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)