BTS' new album sells over 860,000 copies in first week

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop boy band BTS' new album "Love Yourself: Answer" sold more than 860,000 copies in the first week since its release, data showed Friday.



Sales of the album, released on Aug. 24, came to 868,052 copies for the first week, according to the album sales tracker Hanteo Chart.



It was less than the sales performance recorded by BTS' preceding album "Love Yourself: Tear," which sold more than 1 million copies in the first week.







(Big Hit Entertainment)

Still, it marks solid sales for the album, which compiles seven new songs and other tracks from BTS' previous albums."Love Yourself: Answer" is the fourth and final part of the much-loved album series "Love Yourself," which took more than two years to play out.The new album's title track, "Idol," took local and overseas music charts by storm, topping iTunes single charts in 66 countries and regions immediately after its release.The song's music video also set a YouTube record by garnering more than 100 million views in less than five days of its release, the shortest time ever for any K-pop artist. (Yonhap)