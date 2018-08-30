Korea, Russia agree to install air force communication line

NATIONAL

South Korea and Russia have agreed to install a direct communication line between their air forces, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday, raising hopes that it will help prevent the latter's violation of the Korea air defense identification zone.



Seoul's Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk reached the agreement with his Russia counterpart Alexander Fomin during their strategic dialogue in Moscow on Tuesday (Moscow time).



Last month, two Russian military planes violated the KADIZ four times and flew away following warnings. Observers said the Russian planes might have violated the zone to practice long-distance operations or to probe neighboring states to check their responses.







The vice ministers also agreed to elevate strategic dialogue to a vice ministerial level and to enhance the institutional foundation for bilateral defense exchanges and cooperation.During the talks, Suh also called for Russia's support in the ongoing diplomatic efforts for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula.Fomin said in response that Moscow actively supports Seoul's efforts for peace and stability on the peninsula, Seoul's defense ministry said. (Yonhap)