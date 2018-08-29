Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Photo News] Heavy rain alerts for Gangwon and Gyeonggi Province

By Kim Jee-min
  • Published : Aug 29, 2018 - 16:10
  • Updated : Aug 29, 2018 - 16:10
Heavy rainfall continued to pound the Korean Peninsula with greater concentration in the Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.

The Korea Meteorological Association issued heavy rainfall warnings on Wednesday for the northern and central regions of Gangwon Province. Residents of Cheorwon were affected by the overnight downpour, which caused a number of problems such as flooded roads and soil erosion. 









The sudden downpour startled many Koreans, especially those who had been on the roads in their cars or by public transportation. Two vehicles were washed away on flooded roads near the Buk River in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Tuesday. All passenger were fortunately rescued. 







Heavy rainfall is expected for the Seoul metropolitan area from Wednesday late afternoon and will continue until Thursday, according to the weather agency.

Photos by Yonhap
Written by Kim Jee-min




The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114