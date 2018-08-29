Golfzon Newdin acquires Leadbetter Golf Academy

BUSINESS

Kim Young-chan, chairman of Golfzon Newdin Group (center), poses with David Leadbetter (right) and Park Ki-won, president and CEO of Golfzon Newdin Holdings, after signing a stock purchase agreement Wednesday. (Golfzon Newdin)

Golfzon Newdin, holding company of a leading indoor golf simulator franchise, has acquired 100 percent of shares in Leadbetter Golf Academy, a US-based institute founded by legendary golf coach David Leadbetter, the company said Wednesday.Launched in 1983, the academy operates 37 institutes in 13 countries around the world, with certified coaches trained by Leadbetter himself.By acquiring LGA, Golfzon Newdin will bring golf lessons into a new level by integrating the institute’s coaching knowhow and the South Korean company’s state-of-the-art technology in golf simulator.By completing the acquisition process, Golfzon Newdin also plans to invest aggressively not only in North American and Europe, but also in Asia. Opening golf academies for kids is also in the plan.The company will seek more merger and acquisition opportunities with global companies in the future, to secure a new growth engine for the firm.In April, Golfzon Newdin bought Deca System, manufacturer of the GolfBuddy GPS range finder.