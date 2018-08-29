Hyundai E&C’s Hillstate Samsong Skansen to go on sale

BUSINESS

(Hyundai E&C)

Hyundai Engineering & Construction, the main construction unit of Hyundai Motor Group, will begin sales of 2,513 units of Hillstate Samsong Skansen in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, from Friday, the company said Wednesday.Hyundai E&C said that it intends to include elements of the Scandinavian lifestyle in the complex, hence the use of Skansen, the name of a museum in Stockholm, Sweden.Hillstate Samsong Skansen spans 180,000 square meters of land, with one 24-story block and one 25-story block that each have four basement floors.The size of each apartment ranges from 18 square meters to 28 square meters, mainly comprising small and midsized units for single households and newlyweds.The complex is located near Samsong Station, just a 20-minute ride away from Gwanghwamun Station or Jongno Station via Subway Line No. 3.Residents can enjoy facilities in the complex, such as a sports zone, a community zone and sky lounge. The sports zone features an indoor swimming pool, a gym, a jogging track, a climbing area, a screen golf room and sauna. Other facilities include a book cafe, a co-working space, a study room and pet care center.The complex’s show house is located near Wonheung Station on Subway Line No. 3. Residents can begin moving in from December 2021.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)