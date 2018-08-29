[Weather] Heavy rain kills 1, injures 2 in Seoul; more rain forecast for Wednesday

The unidentified victim apparently drowned in his car, which was submerged near a flooded bridge in Nowon-gu, northern Seoul, Tuesday evening, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
The sky will remain overcast nationwide on Wednesday with up to 200 mm of rain expected in the capital and central regions.
In Gangwon Province and the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, the rain will continue throughout the morning, and in Seoul, heavy precipitation -- more than 40 mm per hour -- is forecast from the afternoon through Thursday morning.
|Firefighters rescue a driver in his 50s, who was stranded in a deluge in Eumseong County, North Chungcheong Province, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Regions where rainfall is expected should see lower temperatures on-year, but intense heat is forecast for Wednesday in the southern part of the country, including Jeju Island.
Across the nation, 61 people from 41 households have evacuated their homes and sought refuge in community centers. In Seoul’s Eunpyeong-gu, 31 people from 22 households have yet to return to their flooded homes.
In Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi Province and Daejeon, some 764 buildings have been damaged by flooding. Drainage work is currently going on.
|A commuter waits for a bus in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday in torrential rain.(Yonhap)
Entrances to nearly 380 trekking paths at 13 national parks across the country have been blocked, as well as pedestrian paths near the Cheonggye Stream in Seoul and bridges and underpasses in Seoul, Daejeon, and Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.
Authorities warned of the potential for landslides in areas adjacent to mountains. All multifunctional reservoirs have been opened to release water.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)