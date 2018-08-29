[IFA 2018] LG to start mass production of world’s first 8K OLED TV

The 88-inch 8K LG OLED TV will be the biggest OLED screen to be unveiled at the IFA 2018, the biggest show for home appliances in Europe, running for six days from Friday in the German capital.
|LG’s 8K organic light-emitting diode TV (LG Electronics)
The 8K OLED TV will feature over 33 million self-emitting pixels to produce unmatched contrast ratio and true blacks that define the OLED TV’s iconic picture quality, the company said.
LG was the first in the world to provide OLED TVs in 2013, and it will be the first to mass produce 8K OLED TVs this year, according to the firm.
The Korean company estimates shipments of 8K TVs will be around 60,000 units globally this year and will reach 5.3 million units by 2022.
“LG will continue to increase the OLED share of its premium TV portfolio, and drive large-scale consumer adoption of OLED TVs,” the company said.
The premium TV market is largely divided into OLED and non-OLED TVs that are mostly based on liquid-crystal displays, which face the need to eliminate backlighting for better picture quality and TV design.
According to market researchers, global OLED TV shipments are expected to be around 2.5 million units this year and to rise to 9.35 million units by 2022.
Samsung is containing the expansion of the OLED TV share in the premium market with quantum-dot light-emitting diode TVs that still use LCD panels.
Samsung will also introduce its 8K QLED TV at the IFA 2018 on Thursday, which could spark competition for the highest resolution in the large-screen, premium TV market down the road.
“LG’s first 8K OLED TV is the pinnacle of technological achievement and the next evolutionary step in display technology” said Brian Kwon, president of LG’s home entertainment business. “4K OLED played a major role in reshaping the TV industry, and LG is confident that 8K OLED will do the same.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)