NK calls for S. Korea to implement Panmunjom Declaration, lambastes US

NATIONAL

North Korea’s state media on Wednesday called for South Korea to faithfully implement the Panmunjom Declaration, while lambasting the US’ decision to maintain its pressure campaign against the communist nation, amid perceived stalled nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.



“In order to lend support for the current move toward reconciliation, unity and reunification, (we) should continue to push ahead with implementation of the historic Panmunjom Declaration,” North Korea’s daily Rodong Sinmun said in an article released in Korean.



“The North and the South should seek to resolve issues related to their reunification with our people’s own will and power independent of outside forces,” it added.







New US special representative to North Korea Steve Biegun speaks after being named by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) at the State Department in Washington, DC, on Aug. 23. (AFP-Yonhap)