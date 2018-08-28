[Newsmaker] Government to boost inter-Korean cooperation fund for 2019

NATIONAL

Next year’s allocation to the inter-Korean cooperation fund spiked 14.3 percent on-year to 1.1 trillion won ($994 million) in the government budget announced Tuesday, with the sharp increase reflecting Seoul’s hopes of expanding and making headway in cross-border projects. Unification-related budget stood at 1.3 trillion won.



The larger allocation aims to facilitate the implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration reached between the leaders of the two Koreas in April. The agreement states that the two sides will cooperate in promoting balanced economic growth and co-prosperity.





This photo taken in 2007 shows the two Koreas conducting a test trial of a cross-border railway. (Yonhap)