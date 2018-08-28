College student found dead after night of heavy drinking

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A college student who had spent all night drinking with his friends was found dead in a friend’s apartment Monday, police said.According to the Cheongju Sangdang Police, the victim was said to have been drinking with his college friends at a bar near the campus on Sunday night. After drinking until 5 a.m., the victim is believed to have gone to his friend’s one-room flat.The victim’s friend, who made the report, was quoted as telling police that the victim had repeatedly vomited, so he had taken his friend to the bathroom and helped him vomit before going back to sleep.Police quoted a preliminary autopsy report from the National Forensic Service as saying there were no external injuries that could have caused the victim’s death. The police are still investigating.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)