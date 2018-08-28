Korea wins gold in women's team compound archery

SPORTS

JAKARTA -- South Korea won gold in women's team compound archery at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday for its second medal in the discipline.



The team of So Chae-won, Choi Bo-min and Song Yun-soo defeated India 231-228 at GBK Archery Field.



So won the mixed team silver medal with Kim Jong-ho on Monday.



Kim and the men's compound team are in their own final later Tuesday. It will be the last archery event of the Asian Games here.







(Yonhap)

South Korea ended the recurve competition with gold medals in the men's individual and the women's team event.Team events in compound archery use cumulative scoring. Teams shoot 24 arrows in four "ends" of six arrows, and the team with the higher score after four ends wins the match.Compound archery became an Asiad medal sport in 2014, and South Korea has now won back-to-back women's team titles.The teams were tied at 173-173 after three ends. So and Song then opened the fourth end with 10s, and Choi followed up with a 9.India's Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam only managed one 10 against two 9s, and South Korea was leading 202-201 with three arrows left per side.After So's 9, Song and Choi finished off with 10s. India put up 8-9-10 to fall three points shy of South Korea. (Yonhap)